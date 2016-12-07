Fantastic Short Article Below Offering Numerous Useful Auto Repair Work Tips

Everyone has to deal with automobile problems at one time or another. Don't let car breakdowns stress you out. This article is loaded with useful information concerning auto repair. Keep it handy and apply all of the great auto tips and advice the next time your car starts giving you trouble.

Read your owner's manual thoroughly if you want to save money on auto repair. In this manual, you can find a lot of tips and tricks that can get your car back into gear and save you a trip to the mechanic. Fixing issues on your own can help you in both a practical and monetary sense.

When you top off your motor oil, avoid spilling oil on your engine by wadding up a couple of paper towels around the oil receptacle on the crank-case. This will absorb drips and spills. Be sure to dispose of your empty oil container and the paper towels responsibly when finished adding oil.

If your car's electrical system is behaving strangely, try cleaning the ground cables. Auto makers use the metal body of a vehicle to act as a "ground" for the electrical system. Over time the area where this cable connects to the frame can corrode, causing a stray electrical current that can wreak havoc on your system. This cable is usually connected on the firewall or fender, so simply disconnect it and use a wire brush or sandpaper to clean the contacts.

Put together an auto repair kit and keep it in your car. Basic tools that should be included are tire changing tools. You should also have a lug wrench and a jack. You should also have good quality Phillips head and flat head screwdrivers, socket wrenches and a ratchet set, a torque wrench and an adjustable wrench. You should not have cheap tools. Instead, you should obtain solid tools that don't break whenever you really need them.

Always exercise the highest level of caution when working with your car's fuel system. Never work around fuel tanks, fuel lines or pumps with sources of ignition such as cigarettes or anything that could produce a spark. Wipe up any fuel spills immediately, and protect yourself by wearing fuel-resistant gloves and eyewear.

Be responsible when performing DIY auto repairs. Just about every item you might replace or repair on a vehicle is environmentally unfriendly. Take care to dispose of liquids such as motor oil and coolant properly. Take used parts to your local junk yard or recycling center. Don't toss plastic bottles about the landscape. If you are unsure of where you can dispose of these items, check with your local waste disposal agency or an automotive supply store.

Follow your car's tune up schedule. Each car is different, and that means each has different needs. A tune up schedule for one will not be the same for another. Look into your car manual for details on a proper tune-up schedule for your model. Otherwise, you could have more problems in the future.

Be sure to verify that the shop that you is properly licensed. If they are not, there is probably a reason for it, which could range from fraud to faulty repairs. Never use a shop that does not hold all of the licenses that they should in order to operate as a business.

Watch for warning signs with a mechanic. There are a few signs to look for when you speak with them about your car. If they try talking really fast about the necessary repairs, can't look you in the eye when talking to you, or try to brush you off, you should find another mechanic. They may be hiding something or they may only care about the money.

Keep full copies of all of your auto repair work orders and every receipt as well. You'll want to have this proof available if any workmanship issues crop up. Plus, when you are selling the car, you'll tend to get more value for it when you are able to show exactly what has been repaired and how.

Keep your speed low during the initial 1,000 miles from the dealership. This is known as the break-in period and is a delicate period. Take it easy with your car during these first 1,000-2,000 miles and then feel free to tear it loose. Of course, this is only if you want to keep your car in top-condition for as long as possible.

After paying a mechanic to replace an old part on your vehicle with a new one, ask him to give you back the one that he removed. If he cannot provide this, he may not have done anything with your car. This should be a warning sign and you need to make sure he shows you.

If your car overheats on the highway, move to the side and turn off your engine as soon as you can. Don't try checking on any liquids as they can burn you if you aren't sure what you are doing. Rather, call a tow truck immediately to get you to your auto repair shop.

Pay close attention to your car while you are parked at a service station while traveling. There are many people that will do damage to your car then claim they can help you fix it for a fee. If you are traveling with someone, make sure that one of you stays in the car at all times.

As this article has explained, you should achieve a lot of benefits if you put forth the effort to learn more about auto repair. You can teach others repair techniques and perform repairs on your own car to save money. Utilize these tips the next time you need to do your own auto repairs.