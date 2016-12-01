Helpful Vehicle Repair Tips For Your Automobile

Wear and tear on your car can quickly become an expensive disaster if you aren't sure how to do simple maintenance. In the case that you have to fix something, doing it yourself can save money. Read this tips in this article so you can learn simple and useful auto repair.

When you run into car problems, you should first turn to the Internet to learn what the problem could be. You may find that it is an easy to repair problem that you can do on your own. This could save you hundreds of dollars in labor fees if you had to take it to a shop.

When you are experiencing car trouble, you may not have to call a mechanic. There are a few things that could be fixed very easily. You can take your chances by going on the Internet to find some information to see if you can locate the problem. If the repair isn't too difficult, you might be able to save money by doing it yourself.

Check the fluids in your car regularly. Check the oil level with the dipstick you can find under your hood. The dipstick should have a mark on it to indicate the ideal oil level. Add a quart of oil if you need to and check the level again after letting your car run for a few minutes.

If your vehicle seems to be leaking fluids, start by replacing the gaskets and seals. The most common area for leaks is where different parts join together. You may not need an expensive repair if the leak stems from one of these easily replaceable areas. If the leak continues after replacement, you may have a more extensive leak.

Changing a car battery is quick and easy. It usually involves unfastening a clip on top of the battery and using a wrench to loosen and remove the connectors. (Naturally, you should do this with your engine off!) Brush the connectors clean with a wire brush. Lift out the old battery and put the new battery in its place. Fasten the connectors securely and refasten the clasp. You should be good to go!

If you have a maintenance log, devote yourself to keeping it up-to-date. If it isn't, your car may undergo repairs that are not necessary and do nothing to help you. Further, this log is an indication to those working on your car that you expect the best for your vehicle.

Find a reputable auto repair shop in your area and take your car there every time it needs service. You should attempt to have the same mechanic work on your car when you take it there. This helps the mechanic to become familiar with your vehicle so he will notice problems sooner than someone else.

Each time you fill up with petrol, take the time to look at your tire pressures. Closely inspect your tires to ensure nothing is wrong with them. If you see something wrong, make sure to fix the problem immediately. You don't want to have to drive around with bad tires.

Pay attention to any fluids that pool under you car when parked. Small spots may not mean very much, but take note of what the fluid is. Plain water is usually just condensation that builds up on a car naturally. But bright green or orange fluid is the cooling system. Oily fluids are those like engine oil, or transmission fluid. These are warning signs.

Before you take your car in to the shop, learn about the standard classifications for auto parts. There are a few different kinds of parts. New parts are brand new and made to the manufacturer's specification. Parts that are re-manufactured or rebuilt have been restored to perform like new. Salvage parts are parts that have been used and haven't been altered.

When working on your engine be certain to wear proper safety equipment. You need ear plugs to protect your hearing, goggles to protect your vision and polyurethane or latex gloves to protect your skin from damage and injury caused by acids and other fluids. If you have long hair, be sure to secure it to avoid having it become caught in moving parts.

Always ask for an estimate in writing before you agree to have any work done. This way, if the shop tries to charge you more later you will have the estimate to prove what you had agreed on. Some shops do this on a regular basis, so be sure to protect yourself by getting it in writing.

Even if you aren't particularly handy, there are a few DIY repairs that almost anyone can do. For example, changing the windshield wiper blades is really just a matter of snapping off one set and snapping on another. Look in your user's manual or use a measuring tape to determine what size you need. Don't be dismayed if the store where you purchase your windshield wiper blades only has one in the right size. You can use one that is an inch shorter on the passenger side of your windshield without causing any problems.

Upon visiting a repair shop, don't hesitate to ask questions. You're putting your car in the hands of people that you may not know. You should find out everything about what they're going to do to the car and how much it will cost. The more you know, the less you'll be surprised when the bill comes.

Car trouble and the expenses that they incur can be one of the more stressful things in life. Things will be easier if you know more about auto repairs. Keep these tips handy, and you will be able to confront any problem.